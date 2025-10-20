Police called after man starts fire in road outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:23 BST
Emergency services were called after a man reportedly armed with a knife started a fire in the middle of the road outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Police were called at 12.30am on Saturday to a concern from safety on Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported a man set a small fire in the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is further reported the man was in possession of a knife.

A fire was started outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.placeholder image
A fire was started outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“Officers attended, detained the man and searched him.

"No knife was found and the man was released.

“No injuries were reported and no damage was caused by the fire.”

Related topics:PoliceDoncaster Royal InfirmarySouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice