Police called after man starts fire in road outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary
Emergency services were called after a man reportedly armed with a knife started a fire in the middle of the road outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Police were called at 12.30am on Saturday to a concern from safety on Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported a man set a small fire in the road.
"It is further reported the man was in possession of a knife.
“Officers attended, detained the man and searched him.
"No knife was found and the man was released.
“No injuries were reported and no damage was caused by the fire.”