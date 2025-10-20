Police called after man starts fire in road outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Emergency services were called after a man reportedly armed with a knife started a fire in the middle of the road outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Police were called at 12.30am on Saturday to a concern from safety on Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported a man set a small fire in the road.

"It is further reported the man was in possession of a knife.

“Officers attended, detained the man and searched him.

"No knife was found and the man was released.

“No injuries were reported and no damage was caused by the fire.”