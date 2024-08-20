Police assist ambulance service with a medical emergency on Doncaster road

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Aug 2024, 13:59 BST
The police were called in to assist ambulance service with a medical emergency on a Doncaster road this lunchtime.

Paramedics and force officers attended Cantley Lane, closing the road to Nutwell Lane, after the passenger in a car required immediate medical assistance.

