Police assist ambulance service with a medical emergency on Doncaster road
The police were called in to assist ambulance service with a medical emergency on a Doncaster road this lunchtime.
Paramedics and force officers attended Cantley Lane, closing the road to Nutwell Lane, after the passenger in a car required immediate medical assistance.
