Police are called in after caravans set up camp inside Doncaster park
Auckley Parish Council reported that the carvans had arrived in the village earlier this week.
A spokesperson said: “Auckley Parish Council are aware that an encampment has been set up on the playing field at Hayfield Park on Tuesday September 3.
"As the landowner we were quickly made aware of the caravans by local residents and officers at City of Doncaster Council.
"The situation was reported swiftly to the police this morning and we are working with both Doncaster Council and the police to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
“The council are not aware of any situations off the site and ask that residents allow time for due legal process.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details.