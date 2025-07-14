Police appeal launched after Doncaster area Keira is reported missing

Police have launched an appeal to find missing Doncaster area girl Keira.

Nottinghamshire Police have issued the call after she was last sposted in the Harworth area last week.

A force spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Keira?

“We are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

“Keira was last seen in the Harworth area at around 6.45pm on Friday 11th July.

“Keira is around 5' 4" tall, average build, with shoulder length dark hair.

"She was last seen wearing a long tight fitting black dress, fake diamond encrusted shoes, and carrying a small black handbag. It is possible she may now have changed.”

“If you have seen Keira or have any information on where she is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 793 of 11th July 2025.”

You can also contact CrimeStoppers with information by calling their UK call centre on 0800 555 111.