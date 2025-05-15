Police appeal for witnesses to Doncaster M18 crash which put two lorry drivers in hospital
Witnesses and dashcam footage are being sought following the collision on Tuesday.
It is reported that at 1.56pm, two heavy goods vehicles, a white MAN tipper and a white and blue DAF, were involved in a collision between junctions 3 and 4.
The drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
Roads policing officers investigating the collision are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M18 around the time of the collision with information or dashcam footage to share it with officers.
You can report information online or via 101. Please quote incident number 522 of 13 May 2025 when you get in touch.
Dashcam footage can be shared here: https://orlo.uk/Yk1zk
Alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.