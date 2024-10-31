Police appeal for witnesses and CCTV following two car smash in Doncaster street

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and CCTV following a smash between two vehicles in a Doncaster street.

South Yorkshire Police have launched the appeal followin the road traffic collision in Wheatley on Saturday 19 October.

A spokeperson said: At 7.40pm, officers were called to a report of a collision on Crompton Road near to Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley. It is reported that a silver Vauxhall Mokka and a black Vauxhall Astra were involved in the collision.

“Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward and get in touch.

“Were you in the area and can you help?”

You can pass information to police via the online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 864 of the 19 October 2024 when you get in touch.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.