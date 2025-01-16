Police and tactical units rushed to scene of emergency at Doncaster business park

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police and tactical units have been rushed to the scene of an emergency at a Doncaster business park.

Eye witnesses have reported several emergency services vehicles around Toll Bar Self Storage at Askern Road Business Park in Toll Bar.

We have contacted the police and will bring you more when we get it.

Related topics:PoliceDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice