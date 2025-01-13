Police and fire crews at scene of serious emergency in Doncaster this afternoon

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jan 2025, 17:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster road has reportedly been sealed off this afternoon with police and fire crews called to the scene of a serious incident.

Residents in Princess Avenue, Stainforth say both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been dealing with an incident at a property near to the junction with Junction Road.

It is understood the road is currently closed.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for more details of the incident.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceResidentsSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueStainforth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice