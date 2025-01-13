Police and fire crews at scene of serious emergency in Doncaster this afternoon
A Doncaster road has reportedly been sealed off this afternoon with police and fire crews called to the scene of a serious incident.
Residents in Princess Avenue, Stainforth say both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews have been dealing with an incident at a property near to the junction with Junction Road.
It is understood the road is currently closed.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for more details of the incident.
