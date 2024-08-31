Police and ambulances reported at scene of second serious Doncaster incident tonight
Emergency services are reportedly dealing with a second serious emergency incident in Doncaster tonight.
Eyewitnesses have reported that the A6023 Greens Way in Mexborough is currently closed near to the Adwick Road roundabout with police and ambulances at the scene.
Police and ambulances have been reported at the scene of a separate incident in Highwoods Road, Mexborough with that road also understood to be sealed off.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of both incidents.
