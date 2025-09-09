Police and ambulances at scene of serious incident on major Doncaster road

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident on a major Doncaster road this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and paramedics have been reported at the scene on White Rose Way near to the Lakeside Village shopping outlet.

The AA has also reported heavy traffic building up in the area with motorists being advised to avoid the White Rose Way area.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.