Police and ambulances at scene of serious incident in Doncaster this morning

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this morning.

Police and paramedics have been called to Clifton Hill in Conisbrough near to its junction with the A630, eyewitnesses have reported to the Free Press.

AA Traffic News has reported heavy traffic building up in the area after emergency services were called to the scene in the last hour.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.