Pictured: Car flips onto its roof in dramatic Doncaster road smash tonight

This was the scene after a car flipped onto its roof in a dramatic Doncaster road smash tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the junction of Grange Lane, Central Drive and Queen Mary’s Road in Rossington following the incident earlier this evening.

Eyewitnesses reported police and ambulance crews at the scene with several roads in the area closed off by police after the smash.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of tonight’s incident.