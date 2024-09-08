Pictured: Car flips onto its roof in dramatic Doncaster road smash tonight
This was the scene after a car flipped onto its roof in a dramatic Doncaster road smash tonight.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Grange Lane, Central Drive and Queen Mary’s Road in Rossington following the incident earlier this evening.
Eyewitnesses reported police and ambulance crews at the scene with several roads in the area closed off by police after the smash.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of tonight’s incident.
