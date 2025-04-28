Crews were called out to the blaze in Marr.Crews were called out to the blaze in Marr.
Crews were called out to the blaze in Marr.

Photos show extent of damage after huge blaze at Doncaster farm

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:07 BST
This was the scene of devastation after a huge fire ripped through a Doncaster farm.

Firefighters from Edlington, Doncaster, Maltby, Dearne and Adwick stations were called out to a blazing agricultural building in Marr yesterday afternoon.

Crews were called at at 2.10pm to the farm on Marr Grange Lane, Marr.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 6pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to firefighters for their work at this incident.”

Crews spent more than four hours tackling the blaze.

Fire ripped through agricultural buildings near Doncaster on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from across South Yorkshire attended the blaze.

Fire broke out at the farm in Marr at around 2pm yesterday.

