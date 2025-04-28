Firefighters from Edlington, Doncaster, Maltby, Dearne and Adwick stations were called out to a blazing agricultural building in Marr yesterday afternoon.
Crews were called at at 2.10pm to the farm on Marr Grange Lane, Marr.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 6pm.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to firefighters for their work at this incident.”
