Firefighters from Edlington, Doncaster, Maltby, Dearne and Adwick stations were called out to a blazing agricultural building in Marr yesterday afternoon.

Crews were called at at 2.10pm to the farm on Marr Grange Lane, Marr.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 6pm.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to firefighters for their work at this incident.”

1 . Doncaster farm blaze Crews spent more than four hours tackling the blaze. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Doncaster farm blaze Fire ripped through agricultural buildings near Doncaster on Sunday afternoon. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Doncaster farm blaze Crews from across South Yorkshire attended the blaze. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Doncaster farm blaze Fire broke out at the farm in Marr at around 2pm yesterday. Photo: National World Photo Sales