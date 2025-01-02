Person taken to hospital following New Year's Eve road smash in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person was taken to hospital after being cut free from a car crash which closed a road near to The Dome on New Year’s Eve.

Emergency services were called to Gliwice Way outside the leisure centre at 7.30pm

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the incident involved two vehicles and added: “Firefighters from Doncaster and Edlington stations attended the incident.

“There was one casualty which crews extricated from a vehicle.”

“Fire crews left the scene at 8:04pm.”