Person taken to hospital following Doncaster city centre collision

A person was taken to hospital following a collision in Doncaster city centre which saw the air ambulance land at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Church Way shortly before 11pm last night following the incident near to St George’s filling station.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police vehichles and ambulances at the scene, with the air ambulance landing in a nearby car park off Chappell Drive near to Doncaster College.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 10.43pm last night (Tuesday 1 July) to reports of a collision on Church Way in Doncaster.

"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including two ambulances and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

Further details about the condition of the person involved have not been released.

The road was closed for a time after the incident.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further information.