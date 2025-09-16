Person taken to hospital after serious crash on major Doncaster road
Police and paramedics were called to Balby Road shortly after 10am this morning following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 10.03am this morning (16 September) to report a collision between a bus and pedestrian on Balby Road in Doncaster.
"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was conveyed to hospital by road.”
Part of the A630 was sealed off near to the junction with Earlesmere Avenue.
Video taken from nearby showed a number of emergency vehicles at the scene outside a parade of shops, with the AA reporting heavy traffic in the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.