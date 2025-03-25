Person taken to hospital after collision between car and motorbike in Doncaster
A person was taken to hospital following a collision between a motorbike and car in Doncaster.
Emergency services were called to Sprotbrough following the collision at Friday lunchtime.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 1.08pm on Friday 21 March to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on Melton Road in Doncaster.
"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”
No further details have been made available.
