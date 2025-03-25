Person taken to hospital after collision between car and motorbike in Doncaster

A person was taken to hospital following a collision between a motorbike and car in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Sprotbrough following the collision at Friday lunchtime.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 1.08pm on Friday 21 March to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on Melton Road in Doncaster.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

No further details have been made available.