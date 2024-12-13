Person taken to hospital after ambulance called to medical emergency in Doncaster park
A person was taken to hospital after ambulances were called to a popular Doncaster park in an early morning emergency.
Paramedics were called to the car park in Sandall Park, off Thorne Road, Wheatley shortly before 7am yesterday.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a medical incident at 6.48am yesterday morning (Thursday 12 December) near Sandall Park in Doncaster.
"One patient was conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”
No further details about yesterday morning’s incident have been released.
