Person hit by train at Doncaster railway station taken to hospital say police

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:25 BST
A person hit by a train at Doncaster railway station this afternoon has been taken to hospital, police have said.

Emergency services including the air ambulance descended on the station in Trafford Way earlier this afternoon.

British Transport Police have now issued an update on the emergency incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a casualty near the tracks just after 3pm today (6 November) at Doncaster railway station.

Emergency services have been at Doncaster railway station.placeholder image
Emergency services have been at Doncaster railway station.

“Officers and paramedics attended and a person has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"The incident is not thought to be suspicious and at this time the injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening.”

A spokesperson for LNER said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train at Doncaster."

A spokesperson for Northern said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway at Doncaster some lines are blocked. Services may be cancelled or delayed.”

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesTrafford WayBritish Transport PoliceLNER
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice