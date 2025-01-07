Person cut free and rushed to hospital after car flips onto roof in Doncaster
Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road in Branton following the incident at around 9am, with police sealing off the road near to the Three Horse Shoes pub.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.01am this morning (Tuesday 7 January) to reports oif a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Doncaster Road.
"An ambulance and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.”
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Sevice said: “Crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called to reports of a road traffic collision in Branton.
“Firefighters worked with personnel from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to free one casualty from a car that had flipped onto its roof.
“Crews left the scene at 9:42am.”
