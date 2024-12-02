People injured in latest road crash at Doncaster accident blackspot

People have been injured in another crash at a Doncaster road accident blackspot.

Emergency services were called out to Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall yesterday morning following a collision between two vehicles at the junction with Armthorpe Lane.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the occupants of the vehicles had suffered minor injuries and that no further details would be released.

A 20mph limit is set to be introduced on Brecks Lane after a string of collisions and a call for action from residents.

City of Doncaster Council chiefs are seeking to introduce a 20mph limit along most of the road, which stretches from Barnby Dun Road in Kirk Sandall and links up with Armthorpe Lane.

As well as a reduction of the limit from 30mph, speed calming measures, including traffic islands are also set to be introduced.

There have been a number of incidents at the road’s junction with Armthorpe Lane with two incidents just a few weeks apart in April and May this year.

A concerned local said at the time: “The more reports they get, the quicker they will get out there. The whole road needs attention.”

A family campaigning for road safety measures, who asked not to be identified, said: “We want to get across the seriousness of the issue and how we are on borrowed time before we read of another death.”

The council plan will see 160m of the road from its junction from Armthorpe Lane reduced from 60mph to 40mph with the rest of the route restricted to 20mph.