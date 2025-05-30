Passenger injured after falling from bike as rider flees police in Doncaster
Emergency services were called to Thorne Road near to Town Field yesterday evening following the incident which closed the road for much of the evening.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after a pillion passenger fell from a motorbike in Doncaster.
“Yesterday (29 May) at 8.30pm, officers in an unmarked police car were travelling along St Mary’s Road in Wheatley Hills, when a motorcycle travelling along Thorne Road reacted to their presence, and a passenger fell from the vehicle.
“The motorcycle was being driven with two additional passengers aboard, with neither the driver nor the pillion passengers wearing helmets.
“The passenger sitting at the back fell from the motorcycle.
"He was given first aid at the scene by officers and taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to his legs.
"He remains in hospital at this time.
“The driver of the motorcycle failed to stop at the scene and our enquiries to identify and locate him and the other passenger are continuing.
“If you believe you have information that can assist with our enquiries please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 946 of 29 May 2025.”
You can also contact CrimeStoppers in confidence by calling 0800 555 111.
A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
