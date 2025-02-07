Parents' fury as pupil found with 'prohibited item' in Doncaster primary school

Upset parents have blasted a Doncaster primary school after a pupil was reportedly found with a ‘prohibited item’ in the school.

The incident is understood to have taken place at Morley Place Academy in Conisbrough – with the youngster at the school, which caters for 7-11 year-olds, removed by staff.

It comes after the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose at a school in Sheffield on Monday and a lockdown at Doncaster’s Armthorpe Academy after a pupil threatened other students and staff with “a sharp object.”

One Morley Place parent, who has asked to remain anonymous, said the incident involved a year five student and added: "The school didn’t notify us, we had to find out via our children.

"Due to parents going to Facebook, the school has issued a statement asking us to be “calm” and that “appropriate safe guarding has been taken”.

"It would have also been important for the school to have at least asked parents to check their children aren’t taking inappropriate items into school.”

"The school’s policy seems to be they don’t want parents to gossip.”

"We have a right to be concerned, especially with the recent tragedy of the stabbing in Sheffield. We don’t want these things swept under the rug and tried hiding from us, we also want appropriate consequences for the child.”

A message from Ash Duncan, headteacher at the Old Road school, which has been seen by the Free Press and which is understood to have been sent to parents, said: “I am are aware of posts and comments being circulated on Facebook about a situation that took place today involving a pupil bringing a prohibited item onto school site.

"The matter was investigated swiftly and responded to with the appropriate level of consequence as per the school behaviour policy.

“I want to reassure all parents and carers that the appropriate safeguarding measures have been taken and as always the wellbeing and safety of our school community is central to every decision made.

“I would encourage a sense of calm and understanding in what is quite sensitive times.”

On Monday, teenager Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed in the chest at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, Sheffield.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared in court on Thursday morning charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

And on Tuesday, a Doncaster school was put into lockdown after pupils were threatened by a boy “with a sharp object.”

Police were called to Armthorpe Academy in Mere Lane with pupils kept in classrooms after an emergency alert was sent to parents.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a boy making threats towards students at Armthorpe Academy on Mere Lane in Doncaster.

“It is alleged that the boy, aged 13, was in possession of a sharp object.

“Officers have attended and located the boy, and following a search no weapons were found.

“No one was injured during the incident and our officers remain in the area. Enquiries are ongoing.”