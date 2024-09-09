"Overuse of deodorant" sparks fire alert at Doncaster Royal Infirmary
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services were called to the building on Thorne Road with staff and patients evacuated from part of the premises.
A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust said: “This morning, the fire alarm within Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s D-Block and West Ward Block were triggered just before 8am.
“Following response and investigation by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, these were both found to be false alarms. We believe that the issues were caused by the overuse of deodorant.
“Whilst we appreciate the attempts of visitors to smell wonderful whilst on site, we must ask that individuals refrain from spraying deodorant near smoke detectors, or until a thick fog appears.
“We share our thanks with those affected by the alarms, and we apologise for any inconvenience and distress this may have caused.
“Please attend any appointments as usual.”
