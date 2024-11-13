One woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van collision involving two pedestrians in Doncaster
Police were called at 3.34pm today (13 November) following reports of a collision involving a van and two pedestrians at the junction where Coppice Avenue meets Doncaster Road.
One woman was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. No other serious injuries have been reported.
A road closure remains in place on part of Coppice Avenue and Doncaster Road between the junctions where it meets Arlington Road and Mile End Avenue.
A spokesman said: “We would ask that drivers please avoid this area while officers and emergency services personnel conduct their work.
“The closure is expected to be in place for some time and we would encourage drivers to find alternative routes of travel.”
