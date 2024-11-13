One woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van collision involving two pedestrians in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th Nov 2024, 18:06 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 19:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in the Hatfield area of Doncaster.

Police were called at 3.34pm today (13 November) following reports of a collision involving a van and two pedestrians at the junction where Coppice Avenue meets Doncaster Road.

One woman was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. No other serious injuries have been reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A road closure remains in place on part of Coppice Avenue and Doncaster Road between the junctions where it meets Arlington Road and Mile End Avenue.

One woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van and Range Rover collision in Doncaster.One woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van and Range Rover collision in Doncaster.
One woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after van and Range Rover collision in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “We would ask that drivers please avoid this area while officers and emergency services personnel conduct their work.

“The closure is expected to be in place for some time and we would encourage drivers to find alternative routes of travel.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterPoliceDoncaster Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice