One lane of M18 motorway at Doncaster remains closed following multi-vehicle collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
One lane of the M18 motorway at Doncaster remains closed following a multi-vehicle collision this afternoon.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Motorists are warned to expect delays northbound on the M18 following a multi-vehicle collision this afternoon between junction 4 (Doncaster) and junction 5 (M180).

"One lane (lane 2) of the motorway remains closed for the recovery of vehicles and clear up works.

"The incident happened at 3.06pm. Delays of upto an hour are presently expected and motorists are urged to find other routes if at all possible.”

