One lane closed on the M18 after a road traffic collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th Feb 2025, 20:40 GMT
One lane has been closed on the M18 after a road traffic collision this evening.

The incident has taken place on the M18 northbound between junctions three and four.

The event is expected to clear between 10.15 and 10.30pm.

