One lane closed on the M18 after a road traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One lane has been closed on the M18 after a road traffic collision this evening.
The incident has taken place on the M18 northbound between junctions three and four.
The event is expected to clear between 10.15 and 10.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.