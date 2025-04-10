One lane closed on the A1 north of Doncaster as emergency services rush to scene of a road traffic collision

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 17:13 BST
One lane is currently closed on the A1 north of Doncaster as emergency services rush to scene of a road traffic collision this afternoon.

The incident happened on the A1 northbound between the A638 and the junction with the A639 Barnsdale Bar followng an earlier collision.

National Highways expect the road to clear between 6-6.15pm with normal traffic conditions between 6.45-7pm.

There are currently delays of 15 minutes.

