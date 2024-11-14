Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One man has died following a five vehicle collision on the M18 motorway near Doncaster.

The motorway was closed in both directions for much of yesterday following the collision between junctions six and seven.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

Emergency services were called at 10.43am to reports of a collision near junction 6 on the southbound carriageway involving five vehicles.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the driver of one vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by trained officers.

The M18 was closed while officers conducted their work but has since been reopened.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with officer enquiries to come forward.

Information can be shared by calling 101, quoting incident number 298 of 13 November 2024.