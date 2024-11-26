Number of pets abandoned in South Yorkshire rose by nearly a fifth.

The number of animals abandoned in South Yorkshire risen by nearly a fifth last winter, new figures show.

An animal welfare charity said the rise in the number of reports of pet abandonment across England and Wales is "shocking", and it expects a "bleak winter for thousands of animals".

RSPCA figures show it received 4,630 abandonment report calls last winter, compared to 3,071 in 2020-21.

This suggests the number of animals abandoned in the two countries has increased by 51 per cent in three years.

In South Yorkshire, 727 pets were abandoned last winter, up 18 per cent from 615 in 2020-21.

RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs said the rise in the number of calls made to the charity's emergency line this winter is "shocking".

He added: "Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

"Our rescuers are regularly coming across dogs in poor health, collapsed and left in isolated spots to suffer a lingering death; sick kittens discarded in cardboard boxes who are lucky to be found alive; or pet rabbits dumped in the wild with little chance of survival against predators."

Mr Briggs said financial pressures associated with the cost-of-living crisis have forced some people to move out of their homes, which has resulted in an increasing number of pets left behind and locked in empty properties.

He added: "Heartbreakingly they are unable to survive for long in their own filth — with no food or water, no one to care for them and no idea if anyone will come to help them."

In total, 20,999 abandonment reports were made to the charity’s emergency line in 2023, up 30 per cent from before the cost-of-living crisis in 2020.

For more information about how to support the RSPCA’s Join the Christmas Rescue appeal, see www.rspca.org.uk/jointherescue.