No further details say ambulance chiefs, after paramedics race to Doncaster street
No further details will be released about an incident which saw numerous ambulances and paramedic cars flock to a Doncaster street, health bosses have said.
Emergency services were scrambled to Sheppard Road in Balby yesterday morning, with neighbours reporting heavy activity in the area shortly before 8am.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We’re unable to provide details on incidents at private addresses due to patient confidentiality.”
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said its officers had no involvement in the incident.
