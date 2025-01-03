No further details say ambulance chiefs, after paramedics race to Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No further details will be released about an incident which saw numerous ambulances and paramedic cars flock to a Doncaster street, health bosses have said.

Emergency services were scrambled to Sheppard Road in Balby yesterday morning, with neighbours reporting heavy activity in the area shortly before 8am.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We’re unable to provide details on incidents at private addresses due to patient confidentiality.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said its officers had no involvement in the incident.