Nine arrested after weekend of gun attacks and arson chaos in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 15:25 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 15:25 GMT
Nine people have been arrested following a weekend of chaos in Doncaster which saw a series of gun and arson attacks.

Police have launched an in-depth investigation following firearms and arson incidents across Doncaster from Friday through to last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We understand our communities will be alarmed by these incidents and would like to reassure you we are working round the clock to bring those responsible to justice.”

The weekend of chaos started when police were called at around 9.40am on Friday (20 December) to reports of a suspected arson at a property on Mear Close in the Askern area of Doncaster.

Police were called to a Doncaster street.Police were called to a Doncaster street.
Then, at around 9.30pm on Friday police were further called to reports that a car had collided with the same property causing damage.

The spokesperson added: “We also responded to reports of arson at Balfour Road in Bentley and Kings Road in Askern on Friday.

“Yesterday (Sunday 22 December), we responded to reports of firearms discharges at Lodge Road, Skellow and Hawthorne Grove, Bentley and firearms officers attended incidents at Wolsey Avenue and Manor Estate.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of these incidents and the quick response of officers had led to nine individuals being arrested, and enquiries remain ongoing.”

District Commander Pete Thorp said: “I understand that residents will be concerned by these incidents.

“We responded immediately to the reports of firearms offences and have taken quick action to arrest a number of suspects.

“We will continue the vital work to identify those involved in this mindless violence, lock them up, and remove firearms from the community.”

Anyone with information which may assist enquiries can contact police online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 219 of 20 December 2024 when you get in touch.

The spokesperson added: “We understand that some people may wish to submit information anonymously.

"To do this, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111 or get in touch online by filling out a secure form on crimestoppers-uk.org where you can leave information without having to leave your details.”

