New Doncaster Nando's restaurant sealed off after being smashed up
A new Doncaster Nando’s restaurant has been sealed off after being smashed up overnight.
The York Road outlet was cordoned off while repairs were carried out after a number of windows at the premises were smashed.
Local residents have reported a number of vandal attacks in the area in recent weeks with bus shelters and other premises also coming under attack.
The restaurant, the chain’s second branch in Doncaster, only opened its doors in June.
We have contacted Nando’s and South Yorkshire Police for details.
