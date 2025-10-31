Multi-vehicle collision causes major disruption on Doncaster motorway

Emergency services are at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on a Doncaster motorway this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The northbound carriageway of the A1(M) has been closed at J35 with the M18 following the incident which is said to involve a number of vehicles.

A spokeperson for National Highways Yorkshire said: “Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

“Emergency services and traffic ffficers are on scene.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services are at the scene on the A1(M)

The road was initially closed in both directions but the southbound carriageway has now re-opened following the collision. However, delays are expected to continue into the evening.

The spokesperson added: “There are six miles of congestion on approach. Emergency services still working at scene.”

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and diversions have been put in place.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Resuce Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this afternoon’s incident.