Motorists urged to avoid area after a vehicle crashed into Doncaster pedestrian crossing
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are this morning being urged to avoid an area near the city centre after a vehicle crashed into a Doncaster pedestrian crossing.
According to eye witnesses the incident, which happened earlier today, involved a car hitting the pedestrian crossing leaving the Copley Road junction very busy.
Emergency services were in attendance and we have contacted them for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.