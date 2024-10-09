Motorists urged to avoid area after a vehicle crashed into Doncaster pedestrian crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are this morning being urged to avoid an area near the city centre after a vehicle crashed into a Doncaster pedestrian crossing.

According to eye witnesses the incident, which happened earlier today, involved a car hitting the pedestrian crossing leaving the Copley Road junction very busy.

Emergency services were in attendance and we have contacted them for more information.