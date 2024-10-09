Motorists urged to avoid area after a vehicle crashed into Doncaster pedestrian crossing

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:37 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are this morning being urged to avoid an area near the city centre after a vehicle crashed into a Doncaster pedestrian crossing.

According to eye witnesses the incident, which happened earlier today, involved a car hitting the pedestrian crossing leaving the Copley Road junction very busy.

Emergency services were in attendance and we have contacted them for more information.

Related topics:MotoristsDoncasterEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice