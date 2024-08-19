Motorists blasted for parking on cycle paths outside popular Doncaster park
The Friends of Sandall Park group has criticised drivers dumping their vehicles outside the park in Wheatley, with a number of motorists caught leaving their cars on the newly installed paths on Barnby Dun Road.
In a social media post, a Friends spokesperson said: “All these cars were parked on the cycle path yesterday, Barnby Dun Road.
"There are cyclists that do use these paths and families that cycle to the park.
"Please be considerate when parking for any events in the park. This forces people to then use the road. This is not a parking area.
"The emergency vehicle entrance to the park was also blocked on one occasion that has been seen, and it is vital that there is access here at all times. Thank you.”
The park has been playing host to a popular annual summer fun fair over the weekend.
