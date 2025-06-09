Motorbike and moped torched by arsonists in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to three arson attacks over the weekend in Doncaster.

On Saturday, June 7, Thorne firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving a moped at 9pm on Wike Gate Road, Thorne. The crew came away at 9.45pm.

On Sunday, Adwick firefighters were called out to an accidental car fire at 2.15pm on Red House Lane, Pickburn. The crew returned to the station at 3pm.

That evening Rossington firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 7.05pm on West End Lane, New Rossington. It was dealt with by 7.25pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate fire involving a motorbike at 10.05pm on Main Street, Old Cantley. The crew came away at 10.40pm.