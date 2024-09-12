More than 50 prisoners to be freed from Doncaster jails under early release scheme

More than 50 prisoners will be freed from Doncaster’s jails under the Government’s early release scheme.

1,700 inmates across the UK are being released early to free up space in prisons – with Doncaster’s jails among those allowing convicts out ahead of the completion of their sentences.

17 prisoners are understood to be eligible for release from HMP Doncaster in the city centre with more than 30 being released from HMP Moorland.

Figures for HMP Lindholme and Hatfield YOI have not been released.

Earlier this year, there were just eight spaces available at HMP Doncaster - Yorkshire’s largest prison.

Following the summer riots, which has seen dozens of people jailed, the prison system has been stretched to breaking point.

The figures show that on July 26, 2024, 1,137 of HMP Doncaster’s 1,145 places were occupied.

It came as Operation Early Dawn, a long-standing plan which allows defendants to be held in police cells and not summoned to magistrates’ court until a space in prison is available, was activated by the Ministry of Justice last month.

Earlier, around 1,700 convicts began walking out of prison in England and Wales after 40% of their sentence, as part of the government's early release scheme aimed at freeing up capacity.

The early release scheme was an "emergency decision," said business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, blaming the previous government.

Offenders serving less than five years are being released after 40% of their sentence, rather than the usual 50%

The prison population in England and Wales hit 88,521 last week - an all-time high - and Keir Starmer says the situation is at "crisis point"