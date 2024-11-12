Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been called out to nearly 2,000 electrical fires in the last three years, a new investigation has revealed.

Figures obtained by Legal Expert, show that of those, more than 1,100 (60 per cent) happened in domestic properties with the leading cause being cooking.

Around 4,000 house fires across the UK every year are caused by faulty electrics, according to the Home Office.

The findings come as South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (SYFR) issues its ‘Stay Safe’ Christmas message ahead of the quickly-approaching festive season.

More than 1,100 house fires in South Yorkshire caused by faulty electrics in the last three years.

In a warning to residents, the statement specifically focuses on the kitchen: “Do not leave cooking unattended. The kitchen is often the centre of activity during the Christmas period, but it’s also where many fires start.

“Stay in the kitchen while cooking and keep a close eye on all appliances. If you need to leave the room, turn off the stove or oven.”

Between 2021 and 2024, South Yorkshire Fire Service attended 1,891 fires caused by electricals alone. Of those, 1,127 were in domestic properties (homes) - while the remaining 315 were in commercial properties such as office buildings.

What’s more, SYF revealed the leading cause of the fires in the last three years was cooking accounting for 354 incidents, followed by faulty equipment or appliances - of which there were 293 and fires caused by faulty electrical supplies which accounted for 234 incidents.

The service also disclosed the five most common products that have caused electric fires over the last three years. Cookers and ovens came out as number one, causing 450 house fires since 2021. These were followed by wiring, cabling and plugs which were the cause of 293 fires - which can include things like Christmas lights or faulty phone chargers.

But the third most common product to cause electrical fires in the home has changed over the years.

Between 2021/22, batteries or generators were the third most common appliances to cause electrical fires but in 2022/23, it was the Microwave Oven.

So far this year (2023/24) a ring or hot plate as a separate appliance has been the third most common cause of electrical fires in the home - with 28 incidents attended by South Yorkshire Fire Service already.

SYF confirmed that in the last three years, there have been four deaths as a result of electrical fires as well as 171 serious and slight injuries.

The service is warning all residents to remain vigilant this Christmas especially when it comes to festive, electrical decorations.

Its statement adds: “Christmas lights add festive charm but can be a potential fire hazard if not used safely. Check for damage, Use certified lights, Don’t overload and turn off when not in use.”

