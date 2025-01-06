More flood alerts issued for Doncaster area after snow melts and heavy rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of flood alerts and warnings have been issued for the Doncaster area following melt from yesterday’s snow as well as heavy rain overnight.

Three separate warnings are in force on watercourses around the area, the Environment Agency has said.

The Ea Beck, River Dearne and River Ryton are all on alert.

Here are the current warnings

Flood warning for River Ryton at Scrooby including Serlby

River levels are rising at the Blyth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and snowmelt. Consequently, flooding of property is possible to begin between 07:00 and 08:30 today, 06/01/25. Areas most at risk are Scrooby, including Serlby.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 5 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 03:00 on 07/01/25.

We are closely monitoring the situation.

Please move possessions and valuables off the ground or to safety and turn off gas, electricity and water.

Flood warning area: River Ryton at Scrooby including Serlby and the riverside cottages and farms, and the Great North Road.

Flood alert for Ea Beck catchment

Levels have risen on Ea Beck overnight Sunday 5th and into Monday 6th January 2025, due to persistent rainfall and melting of snowfall throughout yesterday and overnight. River levels are currently rising and flooding is possible from 06:00 this morning.

Areas most at risk include Ea Beck and the River Skell from Hemsworth to Thorpe in Balne.

Wintry showers are expected to continue until 08:00 this morning, after which it will be mainly dry and cold for the next few days. Cold temperatures are forecast to continue through next week and icy conditions remain.

We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses. Please refer to advice from local authorities and the emergency services regarding risks relating to snow and icy conditions.

Flood alert area: Ea Beck and the River Skell from Hemsworth to Thorpe in Balne.

Flood alert for River Dearne catchment

River levels are expected to rise from 22:00 (Sunday) and flooding is possible from 05:30 on Monday 6th January and 05:00 Tuesday 7th January 2025. Areas most at risk include the River Dearne and its tributaries from Denby Dale to Mexborough.

Flood alert area: River Dearne and its tributaries from Denby Dale to Mexborough.