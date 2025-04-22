Money pours in for 80 dogs rescued from squalid house as RSPCA issues update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Money has begun pouring in for more than 80 dogs rescued from a squalid Doncaster house as RSPCA chiefs gave an update on the neglected animals.

More than 80 dogs, two cats and a chicken were rescuced from “appalling” conditions at the house in Tickhill by stunned police and RSPCA officers.

Rooms were covered in filth and excrement and staggered officers found 78 Springer Spaniels crammed into the house, along with four other dogs being kept in stinking conditions.

RSPCA South Yorkshire Animal Centre, which has spearheaded donations for the dogs and has so far raised more than £1,100 said: “As many of you are aware, RSPCA branch and centre teams across the country have been assisting our inspectorate team with a widely publicised case involving over 80 animals.

“We would like to share an update regarding some of the dogs currently in our care.

"They are all doing well - one little lady is recovering from major surgery, we have a lovely mummy who is doing a remarkable job caring for her two puppies and we have a precious little girl who is desperate for our cuddles but is just too scared and confused right now.

"Nevertheless, we still have a long road ahead, requiring a great deal of tender loving care, treatment, and rehabilitation for these vulnerable animals.

“All of this comes with significant costs, including specialised food, treatments like parasite care, and major surgery.

“Our only goal is to ensure that these dogs get the care, love and patience they so very deserve so that we can rehabilitate and rehome when the time is right.

“They need your support!”

If you would like to contribute, you can donate HERE

Last week, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Over 80 dogs, two cats and a chicken were found living in appalling conditions in Tickhill in Doncaster.

“Dog Legislation Officers and the RSPCA entered the property and were immediately taken aback by the smell, the conditions and the volume of animals living inside.

“Working their way around the property the team were met with faeces, filth and round every corner and room, more dogs.

“One by one, officers took the dogs from the property and to safety and counted 78 Springer Spaniels and four other breed dogs.

“Animal cruelty will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire, and we will work with partners to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Effective teamwork and strong partnerships between us, the RPSCA and Doncaster City Council allowed us to act on community intelligence that a property was being used to house animals and obtain an emergency warrant from the courts.

“This is not responsible dog ownership; this is cruelty and I am pleased we have been able to intervene and ensure that these dogs receive the care they deserve and hopefully have a bright future ahead of them.”

All animals have been taken into kennelling. The investigation into finding those responsible is still on-going.

Anyone who believes they have information that can contribute to enquiries is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 180 of 17 April 2025.

You can also contact independent UK charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre.

Infomation can be reported in confidence without having to leave your details by calling 0800 555 111.