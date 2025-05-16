Mobility scooter totally destroyed after it set on fire in Doncaster
A mobility scooter was totally destroyed after it set on fire in Doncaster last night (Thursday May 15).
One fire crew attended the incident on Long Lands Lane in Brodsworth after a call was received at 7.40pm.
Water back packs were used to extinguish the fire which completely destroyed the vehicle. The incident had been dealt with by 8.12pm.
One fire engine also attended a shed fire on Cowper Road, Mexborough, after a call was received at 2.56am this morning.
One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 3.43am.