Mobility scooter totally destroyed after it set on fire in Doncaster

A mobility scooter was totally destroyed after it set on fire in Doncaster last night (Thursday May 15).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One fire crew attended the incident on Long Lands Lane in Brodsworth after a call was received at 7.40pm.

Water back packs were used to extinguish the fire which completely destroyed the vehicle. The incident had been dealt with by 8.12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fire engine also attended a shed fire on Cowper Road, Mexborough, after a call was received at 2.56am this morning.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 3.43am.