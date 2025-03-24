Mobility scooter rider taken to hospital after Doncaster rush hour collision with van
Emergency services cordoned off parts of Trafford Way and St Sepulchre Gate West near to Doncaster Interchange and the Frenchgate centre following the incident on Friday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called on Friday (21 March) at 5.55pm by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision in St Sepulchre Gate West, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a mobility scooter and a white and red Ford Transit 350 were involved in the collision.
“A 73-year-old man, who was the rider of the mobility scooter, was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
“St Sepulchre Gate West was closed for a short period of time while officers and the ambulance service carried out their work, but was reopened a short time later.”
