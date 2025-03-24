Mobility scooter rider taken to hospital after Doncaster rush hour collision with van

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Mar 2025, 13:19 BST
A mobility scooter rider was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a van near to Doncaster railway station.

Emergency services cordoned off parts of Trafford Way and St Sepulchre Gate West near to Doncaster Interchange and the Frenchgate centre following the incident on Friday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called on Friday (21 March) at 5.55pm by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision in St Sepulchre Gate West, Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is reported that a mobility scooter and a white and red Ford Transit 350 were involved in the collision.

Police sealed off Trafford Way following the rush hour collision.placeholder image
Police sealed off Trafford Way following the rush hour collision.

“A 73-year-old man, who was the rider of the mobility scooter, was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“St Sepulchre Gate West was closed for a short period of time while officers and the ambulance service carried out their work, but was reopened a short time later.”

Related topics:DoncasterEmergency servicesTrafford WayFrenchgateSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice