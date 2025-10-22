Missing Doncaster woman found safe and well, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 08:34 BST
A missing Doncaster woman has been found safe and well, police have said.

The 34-year-old, named only as Samantha, was last seen in the early hours of yesterday morning in Skellow, sparking a public appeal and a police hunt to find her.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Samantha, who was reported missing to us earlier today, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal. Your support, as always, is appreciated.”

