Missing Doncaster woman found safe and well, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:58 BST
A missing Doncaster woman who sparked a public appeal to find her has been found safe and well, police have said.

The 56-year-old, who was named only as Lisa by police, was last seen in Armthorpe shortly after 4pm on Saturday afternoon, sparking an extensive city wide hunt.

In an update issued this morning, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Missing Lisa, who we shared an appeal for, has been found safe and well

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice