Missing Doncaster woman found safe and well, say police

A missing Doncaster woman who sparked a public appeal to find her has been found safe and well, police have said.

The 56-year-old, who was named only as Lisa by police, was last seen in Armthorpe shortly after 4pm on Saturday afternoon, sparking an extensive city wide hunt.

In an update issued this morning, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Missing Lisa, who we shared an appeal for, has been found safe and well

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”