Missing Doncaster teenager found safe and well, say police

A missing Doncaster teenager who sparked a police hunt has been found safe and well, officers have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal was launched for the 16-year-old, named only as Abigail, who was last seen in Thorne Road, Bawtry at around 1.20pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Earlier, we appealed for information to help find Abigail, 16, who had been reported missing from Doncaster.

"We're pleased to say she has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who helped by sharing our appeal.”