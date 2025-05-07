Missing Doncaster man who sparked police hunt found safe and well

By Darren Burke
Published 7th May 2025, 14:48 BST
A missing Doncaster man who sparked a police hunt has been found safe and well, South Yorkshire Police has said.

The 50-year-old, named only as Christopher by oficers, was last seen in the city centre at around 6pm last night, with police saying they were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Missing man Christopher, from Doncaster, has been found safe and well

“Thank you to everyone who shares our appeals and reports information to us.”

