Missing Doncaster 16-year-old found safe and well, say police

By Darren Burke
Published 9th May 2025, 08:58 BST
A missing Doncaster teenager has been found safe and well, police have said.

The 16-year-old, named only as Thomas, was last seen at 12.42pm on Sunday at Doncaster Interchange.

Police launched a hunt for the teen, who was believed to have travelled towards Edlington.

But in an update yesterday a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “We're pleased to share that missing Thomas has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

