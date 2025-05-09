Missing Doncaster 16-year-old found safe and well, say police
A missing Doncaster teenager has been found safe and well, police have said.
The 16-year-old, named only as Thomas, was last seen at 12.42pm on Sunday at Doncaster Interchange.
But in an update yesterday a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “We're pleased to share that missing Thomas has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”
