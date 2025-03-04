Minor injuries reported in crash which closed Doncaster road
The occupants of a car which crashed on a Doncaster road forcing its closure escaped with minor injuries, police have said.
Emergency services were called to Low Levels Bank between Hatfield and Stainforth following reports that a vehicle had left the road.
Eyewitnesses reported fire, ambulance and police crews all at the scene, just off the A18, with the road shut for a time.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that no-one had been seriously injured in the incident early this morning.
