Minor injuries reported in crash which closed Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:34 BST

The occupants of a car which crashed on a Doncaster road forcing its closure escaped with minor injuries, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Low Levels Bank between Hatfield and Stainforth following reports that a vehicle had left the road.

Eyewitnesses reported fire, ambulance and police crews all at the scene, just off the A18, with the road shut for a time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that no-one had been seriously injured in the incident early this morning.

