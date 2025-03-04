Minor injuries reported in crash which closed Doncaster road

The occupants of a car which crashed on a Doncaster road forcing its closure escaped with minor injuries, police have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Low Levels Bank between Hatfield and Stainforth following reports that a vehicle had left the road.

Eyewitnesses reported fire, ambulance and police crews all at the scene, just off the A18, with the road shut for a time.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that no-one had been seriously injured in the incident early this morning.