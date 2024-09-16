Marr Lodge fire: Doncaster pub bosses pledge to re-open after devastating blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at a popular Doncaster pub wrecked by a devastating blaze say they hope to re-open after the building was reduced to a charred shell.

Staff fled from the Marr Lodge after a huge fire broke out, with one person suffering from smoke inhalation as crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the blaze at its height.

A spokesperson for owners The Pub People Company said a probe into the cause of the blaze is now under way.

A statement said: “Marr Lodge has suffered a major fire incident early this morning causing severe damage to the trading area.

Marr Lodge has been wrecked by a devastating blaze.

"First and foremost, no one was injured.

"The fire brigade attended within ten minutes of first being notified and extinguished the fire.

"We are working with the fire brigade to understand how the fire started. The pub will be closed for the time being and we will update on reopening in due course.”

Crews were first called shortly before 1am to the pub on the A635 Barnsley Road in Marr.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster, Edlington and Parkway stations were called out to a pub on fire at 12:50am on Barnsley Road, Marr.

"All occupants were already out of the premise when crews arrived.

"One person suffered from smoke inhalation. Crews left the scene at 3:45am. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.”

Numerous motorists on the nearby A635 reported emergency services at the scene throughout the night, with the premises cordoned off as fire chiefs probe the cause of the blaze.